Afternoon Coffee: Coupa beats earnings, revenue estimates; ‘Lunch and Learn series’ targets ways to digitally engage talent

pressmaster/Adobe Stock

Coupa, a suite provider for business spend management solutions, announced its first quarter fiscal results, and it beat estimates for earnings and revenues, according to a Yahoo! Finance article. The earnings came in at 20 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 185.7%, Yahoo reports. Total revenues were $119.2 million, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year, the filing shows.

Ways to digitally engage talent

Andrew Karpie, Spend Matters’ lead contingent workforce analyst, talks about new ways of digitally assembling talent for your organization in the third and final #LunchAndLearn joint video series by Spend Matters and procurement consultants at Everest Group.

"The whole contingent workforce and services ecosystem has been digitizing for some time, but rather slowly and relatively focused around VMS," according to Andrew. "But over the last five years, there has been a significant influence of external technology and technology solutions that are coming to bear on the industry and creating a whole digitization trend."

He also offers examples of how organizations have responded and leveraged new options to achieve superior results from deploying contingent workforce management.

See the third video here.

The video brings together Andrew along with Everest Group's Chief Research Officer Michel Janssen, Vice President Arko Basak and Spend Matters' Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell to discuss vendor and technology options.

Video two of the “Lunch and Learn” series focuses on Everest’s Pinnacle Model practices for contingent workforce management. Part one covers the macro view of the contingent workforce.

25,000 retail stores could close over coronavirus disruption

The coronavirus disruption could lead to the closing of as many as 25,000 retail stores, with up to 60% of them in malls across the U.S., according to Coresight Research’s data in a CNBC report.

However, the beleaguered department store operator Macy’s Inc said Tuesday that its 450 reopened stores were performing better than expected. Macy's had reported nearly $1 billion in quarterly operating losses.