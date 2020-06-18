Analytics is hot. In many organizations, analytics has gone from a “nice to have sometime in the future” to a “we need real-time, AI-backed predictive analytics yesterday to stem the flow of red.”

But, as we’ve said before, not all analytics is created equal, and understanding what you are considering and what it can — and cannot — do is becoming more important than ever.

So in this Spend Matters PRO piece we’re going to provide a short refresher on the levels of analytics — what they are, what to expect and what not to expect from each of them.

There are eight levels to analytics, and current solutions fall somewhere in the first seven. The majority offer functionality firmly contained in the first four levels, with only the minority truly offering full Level 5 functionality or higher.

We’ll also review some example functionality to help you understand what is, and isn’t, out there and give you some guidance on how to compare the different platforms (and whether what a vendor is offering is sufficient for your organizational needs).