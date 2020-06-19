Afternoon Coffee recap: Riskmethods’ AI in the news; Medius adds AP Automation for U.S.; Taulia and supply chain finance; payments giant Wirecard is missing billions in cash JP Morris - June 19, 2020 2:00 PM |Categories: Afternoon Coffee, Payments, Technology | Tags: General News Headlines in the news this week:Riskmethods was in the news this week, featured as an AI-forward company in this Reuters’ post: Coronavirus turmoil fuels rise of AI-powered companiesAnd riskmethods reported its financial numbers, showing growth.Medius introduces AP Automation solution for small businesses in U.S.Unicredit to ease supply chain finance for corporates with TauliaPayments giant Wirecard’s shares plunge after saying auditor can’t find billions of missing cashWeek in Review for Spend Matters:A collection of headlines we posted since Monday.‘The answer to a better nation is supplier inclusion’Workforce Logiq announces new solution to optimize talent location as return to work proceedsKnowing your supply and demand before it happens is now possible with demand sensingExtended Workforce Tracking Solutions: Can They Fill Your Gap in Visibility and Control? (Part 1) — Landscape Overview [PRO](Part 2) — A Look at 3 Providers [PRO](Part 3) — Analyst Perspective [PRO]The basics of analytics: 8 levels — and the AI leverage [PRO]Never miss out on Spend Matters news — sign up for our newsletter! Related ArticlesCredit cards and the true cost of interchange in B2B paymentsHow procurement leaders can become catalysts for enterprise transformation: A Q&A with Globality’s Keith HausmannWorkforce Logiq announces new solution to optimize talent location as return to work proceedsTechnology can bring departments like HR, procurement together to increase extended workforce and solve problemsTo cut business risk, tax problems need to be addressed in procurement’s digital transformation Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
