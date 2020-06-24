Accelerate your procurement data categorization — a webinar with Creactives

Next week Spend Matters is holding a webinar with procurement data categorization experts Creactives, registration is here. We believe this is a hugely important topic for procurement, because so many well-executed digital processes, reporting and business-critical decisions wholly depend on clean, accurately categorized real-time data. As our analyst Magnus Bergfors said:

”Analytics is one of the hottest areas in procurement right now. But to get to the more advanced levels of analytics, like predictive or prescriptive analytics, you need to have good quality data that is correctly categorized.”

So we are bringing together an expert panel of developers, analysts and end users to give you an all-round view of what data categorization can do for you. In just 60 minutes you will hear:

Why harmonized procurement data categorization is so important and requires applied AI solutions

What potential the harmonization and cleansing of procurement data offers, and how you can determine ROI

How to obtain full visibility of new procurement data sets, for example from M&A activity

We will be welcoming Adriano Garibotto, the co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer from Creactives, and two clients, Sebastian Kahlmeyer, who is Senior Vice President SCM Digitalization & Data Management from Siemens, and Dominik Rheinheimer, who is Senior Manager SCM Digitalization & Data Management, also of Siemens. They will be talking about how they have successfully implemented Creactives' AI-based virtual assistants to improve their data categorization process without any impact on their existing IT systems, and the benefits they have derived.

We will also be hearing from Magnus, our VP of European Research and Lead Analyst, as he takes us through how AI solutions can provide real-time procurement insights in a non-invasive way and accelerate your procurement digitalization program. He will explain why harmonized procurement data categorization requires applied AI solutions, and what difference having AI-driven solutions can make. Magnus will also explain the common downsides of badly categorized data including what that can mean to an organization’s overall efficiency.

Adriano Garibotto of Creactives believes that “anyone struggling with data categorization should attend this webinar. You will learn first-hand how Siemens integrated the AI-based Virtual Assistants solution with its ERP.”

Our webinar takes place on July 2, from 3pm-4pm BST, and will offer time at the end for audience Q&A — so now is the time to get answers to all the data categorization questions you’ve always wanted to ask.

Details are as follows:

‘How to improve your data categorization process with zero impact on your existing IT system environment’

Thursday, July 2, 3pm-4pm BST

More information and registration is here.

And you can learn more about Creactives SpA here.