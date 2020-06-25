The $1 trillion world of the B2B payments market, and what it means for procurement

If you are one of the many procurement people who find the world of B2B payments a bit of a mystery, worry ye not, for our payments specialists at Spend Matters are holding webinar discussions to clarify just how this space relates to procurement and to answer all your questions.

One session will be held for North America and another for Europe.

Next week, Tuesday, June 30, at 10:30am U.S. Central time, our founder, Jason Busch, and chief finance adviser, David Gustin, will be addressing all our North American listeners on the subject of payment solutions, technologies, infrastructure and emerging opportunities to help you better understand the $1 trillion B2B payments market. Find out more here.

Then on Thursday, July 2, at 2pm BST/CET our European audience can benefit from the same discussion, and both sessions will incorporate a Q&A session at the end.

In the world of procurement today, B2B payments can be considered a "dark art" that’s often synonymous with finance. For that reason, we’ve brought together our two best minds in the business.

David Gustin is President of Global Business Intelligence, a research and advisory practice that helps financial institutions, vendors and corporations understand the intersection of trade services, trade credit, payments and the financial supply chain.

Jason Busch is the founder of Azul Partners, Spend Matters’ parent company, and is Managing Director of Spend Matters Nexus, which provides market intelligence, strategy support and due diligence advisory for private equity firms, CEOs and corporate development teams. He is one of the most knowledgeable people in the world of procurement today.

Traditionally the B2B cross-border and domestic payments space has been dominated by the banks, but B2B payments are rapidly becoming a greater part of the source-to-pay (S2P) cycle, and in many firms, they are considered a major savings opportunity. So non-banks are stepping to the fore, and in the cross-border market particularly, we see challengers arise that are developing innovations through easy-to-use user interfaces, bypassing correspondent networks to move money, building the infrastructure of global accounts and licenses to move funds, as David reported in a recent article.

We also see partnerships firing up between the card networks and product companies, and between source-to-pay / procure-to-pay / order-to-cash (O2C) and solution companies. It can all become very confusing, especially when you add to the mix all the regulation that sits around the payments space, so David and Jason will dive deep into this mix of payment solutions and associated opportunities to help you make sense of:

What the non-bank B2B payment segments are, and how they fit together

What B2B payment segments you should consider for your S2P cycle and why

What the leading-edge tech is in this space and who is driving it

Find out more and register here.