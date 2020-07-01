The Contingent Workforce and Services (CW/S) Insider’s Hot List: July 2020 [Plus+] Andrew Karpie - July 1, 2020 4:00 AM |Categories: Services and Indirect, Services and Indirect Spend, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor Management, Talent Management, Technology | Tags: Plus Welcome to the July 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insider’s Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space that’s available to our PLUS+ and PRO subscribers. For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.In the last Hot List, we covered key events and developments that took place in May, a pivotal month in the COVID-19 crisis. Among those were the first damage-control numbers reflecting the dramatic cut earlier this year in contingent workforce jobs by organizations across the U.S.June seemed to start with a high level of business optimism, and the Dow reached a peak of 27,572 on June 8. But by the end of the month, large parts of the country have started to reapply COVID-19 restrictions, and the economic recovery could be heading for its first major bump in what is going to be a long road.In the CW/S space, there was a lot going on, which we’ll dig into now before heading into the Independence Day weekend. For full access to this Spend Matters Plus content: Sign Up Sign In