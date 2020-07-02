Afternoon Coffee: Jobs data released; Tradeshift adds Partner Next; PMI rises; USMCA begins; China abuse; Wirecard inquiry; Currencycloud; TransferWise

Catch up on these events and vendors making news this week:
Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected in final week of June
For context, CNBC also said the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1%, beating the estimate of 12.4%, and it reported this Thursday: “In a separate report, the Labor Department said 4.8 million jobs were added in June, but that survey was taken in the middle of the month and likely doesn’t reflect the reopening pauses and rollbacks of some states recently.”
Other news:
- Tradeshift Launches ‘Partner Next,’ a Newly Enhanced Global Partner Program
- U.S. manufacturing breaks growth records, pandemic unknowns temper July outlook
- USMCA Takes Effect but North American Trade Tensions Remain
- U.S. warns companies of human rights abuses in Chinese supply chain
- Dun & Bradstreet's stock debuts 14% above upsized IPO's price
In payments news:
- Who's to blame for Wirecard? Germany passes the buck
- Currencycloud announces partnership with Ripple to process cross-border payments on RippleNet
- Fintech start-up TransferWise is set to launch an investments feature
Happy Holiday Weekend
Afternoon Coffee will be off Friday for the 4th of July holiday. Have a safe and happy weekend.
Related Articles
- In coronavirus-era Kearney survey, U.S. tops list for foreign investment — with Germany, UK falling but still in top 10
- The Contingent Workforce and Services (CW/S) Insider’s Hot List: July 2020
- The ‘Dark Art’ of B2B Payments - Segmenting the $1 Trillion Solution Landscape
- Tradeshift Pay overview: Connectivity as a bridge to finance
- Xeeva: Vendor Analysis (Part 3) — In-Depth Solution Overview
- Modernizing the healthcare supply chain in the coronavirus era
Discuss this: