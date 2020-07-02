Medpricer becomes Conductiv, launches new solution

Medpricer, a provider of complex services solutions, has changed names to Conductiv, which introduced the Conductiv Platform, an integrated suite for purchased services cost optimization.

The suite includes two new modules, Conductiv Service and Conductiv Contracts. While the company has been operating in the healthcare industry and addressing the services procurement needs of hospitals and healthcare systems, its new branding appears to be less industry-specific.

According to a press release, Conductiv’s cloud-based platform solution addresses procurement/supply chain management needs by “integrating its technology and proven category expertise — including analytics driven by artificial intelligence, marketplace insights and express contracting negotiation capabilities.”

“Its sourcing automation technologies,” the announcement continues, also “enable members to engage with their own spend data, determine the competitiveness of their contracts, optimize group purchasing organization (GPO) contracts, unite business stakeholders, create transparency on services spend, and accelerate the speed of identifying and implementing cost savings.”

Spend Matters has been tracking and covering the company as an intriguing, innovative complex services solution since January 2019, when it was first profiled in the The Contingent Workforce and Services (CW/S) Insider’s Hot List: January 2019 (Special Focus Edition on Services). While Medpricer (now Conductiv) was acquired by Premier Inc. (see details here: An inside look: Premier Inc. acquires Medpricer, a purchased services procurement solution), the company has continued to operate as a distinct entity, with its own branding and offerings.

For more detailed coverage of Conductiv’s developments, check back with Spend Matters next week.