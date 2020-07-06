Afternoon Coffee: Uber pays $2.65B for Postmates; Tips on easier cross-border payments from TransferMate; IBM seeks supply chain visibility with AI

Photographee.eu/Adobe Stock

Uber Technologies will expand its delivery capabilities by buying the Postmates platform, in a $2.65 billion stock deal announced Monday.

“Postmates will continue to run separately, supported by a more efficient, combined merchant and delivery network,” according to a pymnts.com article. The deal positions Uber and Postmates to compete with market leader DoorDash for food delivery, but it may spur more growth beyond that.

“Uber and Postmates have long shared a belief that platforms like ours can power much more than just food delivery, they can be a hugely important part of local commerce and communities, all the more important during crises like COVID-19,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in announcing the deal.

Webinar: Faster cross-border payments, better supplier relationships

Global payments provider TransferMate and one of its international clients, RSM Ireland, will be talking this week about how cross-border payments can be made cheaper, easier and faster, both securely and compliantly. Whether paying international employees or suppliers anywhere in the world, their webinar with Spend Matters’ Jenny Draper will reveal how your organization can avoid adding significant costs to the payments process while strengthening your supplier relationships.

To join us on Thursday, July 9, at 9 a.m. U.S. Central time, you can register here.

IBM boosts supply chain visibility with AI solution

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed several weaknesses within the supply chain. In response, IBM has launched its Sterling Inventory Control Tower, which is designed to “further help companies manage inventory and build resilient supply chains more effectively.”

The AI-powered platform was developed to provide “insights to see inventory wherever it is, identify and understand the impact of external events to predict disruptions, and take actions based on playbook recommendations to mitigate the upstream and downstream effects.” In short, the technology is meant to allow for a “faster response” to market changes and improve the customer experience.