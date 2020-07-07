Afternoon Coffee: Wax Digital has tips on how to digitize your sourcing; Brazil president has COVID-19; Coronavirus and contract fraud

WavebreakMediaMicro/Adobe Stock

This week, Spend Matters is teaming up with a leading supplier of digital procurement solutions, Wax Digital (A Medius company), to discuss why e-sourcing is such an important part of the overall procurement process. We’ll be looking at how the whole process, from inviting potential suppliers to bid, collecting supplier information, running bid processes, analyzing and evaluating responses, and finally, awarding contracts that can benefit procurement, the supplier relationship and the overall business. The webinar begins Thursday, July 9, at 9 a.m. U.S. Eastern time. Register here.

Webinar update: TransferMate moved its Thursday webinar to Sept. 10. To register for the webinar on making cross-border payments cheaper, easier and faster, go here.

Coronavirus contracts and fraud

Companies accused of defrauding taxpayers were later approved for U.S. government contracts for emergency coronavirus aid, according to USA Today. It said that “vendors accused of prior False Claims Act violations received more than 6,100 total COVID-19 orders worth nearly $500 million through late May.”

“A USA TODAY investigation of 15 of the largest and hardest-hit states found hundreds of millions of dollars in sole-sourced, non-competitive awards went to vendors that have been accused of defrauding taxpayers through the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to bring fraud lawsuits on behalf of the U.S. government,” the news outlet reported Tuesday.

Brazil’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic. “The right-wing leader, 65, has consistently downplayed the threat of the virus in recent months, describing it as nothing more than ‘a little flu,’” according to a CNBC report.