maxsim/Adobe Stock

Over the last year, there has been a huge investment by the payments community to create digital wallets for business customers to enable fast and cost-effective cross-border payment capabilities. These solutions are becoming popular with many money-movement companies. These providers are embedding wallet apps in their products so their customers can make global disbursements.

Wallets enable companies to manage multiple account balances globally and make disbursements to beneficiaries at any time. Having a multi-currency wallet enables disbursements to happen in the local currency of your beneficiaries. There are numerous business applications for the use of wallets. Some examples include:

Small- and medium-size businesses that make disbursements to global beneficiaries for rebates, incentive payments, referrals, etc.

A lead-generating company that needs to make referral payments globally.

A wealth manager that needs to make payouts in multiple currencies to depositors.

Independent contractors and sole proprietors who need to pay gig workers globally.

More and more solution providers are looking to provide the banking infrastructure and sub-ledger account management to hold money in wallets to supplant bank account-to-account transfers. B2B payment companies see wallets as a revenue opportunity. When money goes into a wallet, there may be additional foreign exchange (FX) conversions and transfers to beneficiary-owned bank accounts.

The payments provider XTRM has built a model around moving money between wallets and taking away the pain in cross-border B2B payments.