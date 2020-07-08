In Spend Matters’ previous installment of this PRO series, we highlighted the fact that just as there is not a single type of enterprise risk, there is not a single, defined market for procurement and supply chain risk solutions that address these risk elements. We segmented the supply risk market into eight areas that integrated upward into the enterprise risk management (ERM) and the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) space, while also drilling down into some key risk types, spend types, risk processes (e.g., monitoring vs. structural mitigation), and areas like fraud monitoring and contract risk management.

In the remainder of this series, we will explain these different segments and introduce nearly 50 (yes, fifty) providers that help solve various aspects of the supply risk problem. We’ll also offer some advice on how to mix and match these solution providers depending on your objectives and your constraints.

In Part 2, we start by diving right into what is arguably the most important sub-sector within this market — supply chain risk management.

This sector includes providers such as resilinc, Resilience360 (a DHL spinoff) and riskmethods. Spend Matters PRO will publish individual vendor reviews of these three providers (as well as Prewave) later this summer. But for now, we offer quick introductions to these providers and a ratings matrix to show how they compare — and which of them offer differentiated capabilities.

The vendor ratings matrix compares 18 capabilities, like supply risk, enterprise risk, data sources, category modeling, and visualization. (PRO subscribers can click this post to see the detailed scoring.)