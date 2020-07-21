Hello there, spend analytics / Product Cost Management crowd. Welcome to Part 2 of this Spend Matters PRO series on Galorath’s SEER suite of software tools for product cost modeling.

In Part 1, we told you about our summary of the product suite from an executive point of view, and we looked at the SEER solution capabilities in detail, which are extensive. But that’s no surprise since Galorath has been focused on knowledge-based project and product cost estimation for over 40 years.

In this installment, we’ll explore the use cases (manufacturing, software and even space), discuss implementation/ROI, detail its data capabilities and offer a summary analysis of Galorath’s SEER.