Welcome to the August 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insider’s Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space.

Starting with this issue, due to the discontinuation of our Spend Matters Plus+ subscription, the Hot List will now be available to PRO subscribers only.

For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.

In the last Hot List, we covered key events and developments that took place in June.

In July, even though we were experiencing the compound effects of the coronavirus surges throughout the U.S. and the uncertain economic recovery (V-shaped or otherwise), the innovation and new developments in the CW/S space did not stop. With the bane of COVID-19, new solutions and combinations are starting to appear and will no doubt continue to do so because the economy requires many adaptations and innovations to reach some kind of new steady state in — probably the best-case scenario — 2022. Necessity did prove to be the mother of invention.

Though still a slower summer month, July did witness some key developments in the space, including a surprise from SAP Fieldglass. So let’s take a stroll.