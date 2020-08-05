Afternoon Coffee: Coca-Cola partner details blockchain plan to aid supply chain; Tropical storm rakes East Coast; NGC lands digital supply chain deal with retailer

Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

Coke One North America (CONA), a partner of Coca-Cola’s largest U.S. bottling company, detailed how it will use blockchain to increase efficiency in the beverage company’s supply chain, according to the website Cointelegraph.

CONA will use blockchain to enhance transparency and reduce friction in cross-organization supply chain transactions. A partnership with distributed ledger technology firms and Baseline Protocol founding members Unibright and Provide will establish a “Coca-Cola Bottling Harbor,” allowing for streamlined transactions among internal bottler-suppliers and external suppliers of raw materials.

Tropical Storm Isaias threatens road, sea freight

Tropical Storm Isaias trekked up the East Coast yesterday and today, threatening road and sea freight movement, according to Supply Chain Dive. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of strong winds and tornadoes throughout the eastern seaboard that could topple trucks and railcars.

North Carolina delayed opening port gates Tuesday while the U.S. Coast Guard declared port condition Zulu for ports in Baltimore and Delaware Bay. All vessel traffic was prohibited Tuesday morning. Many ports remain on high alert.

"Transportation companies have been working with us for several days now to decide when they need to shut down certain parts of their network or pull shipments ahead to avoid having operations ongoing when dangerous gusty winds are expected," said Jonathan Porter, an AccuWeather meteorologist, in the article.

Weissman implements NGC’s digital supply chain platform

The apparel company Weissman will implement New Generation Computing’s (NGC) supply chain management vendor of compliance and quality control solutions, NGC announced in a press release. Weissman, a designer of dancewear and costumes, chose NGC as its strategic digital supply chain platform for future growth and success, the company said.

Weissman saw an opportunity to improve productivity, deliver visibility across product development data, and enhance and streamline collaboration with suppliers and internal partners, the release said.

Weissman cited NGC’s fashion industry expertise and comprehensive solutions as reasons for the partnership.

“We were impressed with NGC’s knowledge of fashion and apparel technology and the partnership and trust that was formed between our businesses,” said Dan Winders, vice president of sourcing, product integrity and quality assurance at Weissman, in the release. “The NGC platform has quickly allowed us to address several of Weissman’s most pressing needs, including digital RFQs, cost sheets and sample requests. Digitalizing these processes has helped us accelerate decision making and drive greater collaboration.”

