While the procurement technology market has changed in some ways, sourcing suites still compete in a fragmented global marketplace with everyone from large ERPs and full source-to-pay suites to well-funded startups to bootstrapped ventures. They are all competing for a growing pie, consisting of Global 2000 organizations often going to market for a second or third time (or buying an alternative technology), as well as a growing number of middle market organizations adopting and digitizing strategic sourcing processes for the first time.

E-sourcing specialist Market Dojo is one of dozens of providers in this large market.

But when you consider how many of its peers represent pure-play sourcing providers versus broader source-to-pay (S2P) and procure-to-pay (P2P) suites, the market thins considerably — and does so even more if you narrow the list of e-sourcing providers to those with a strong middle-market track record and orientation.

This final installment of our updated multipart Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis series covering Market Dojo offers a competitive analysis and comparison with other vendors that companies may wish to shortlist that compete in the same markets. It also includes a user selection guide and summary evaluation and selection considerations.

Part 1 and Part 2 of this PRO research series provide a company and deep dive solution overview, product strengths and weaknesses, a SWOT analysis and tech selection tips, like a recommended fit analysis for what types of organizations should consider Market Dojo.

Now, let’s look at Market Dojo’s competitors.