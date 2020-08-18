In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we will examine AvidXchange’s strengths and weaknesses. The privately held software company automates the accounts payable and payment process. Its market focus targets North America within the middle market businesses in sectors like real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services and healthcare.

This series is set up in three parts to help readers doing tech selection or trying to understand competitors in the procurement technology market.

Part 1 will give company details, a brief solution overview, and AvidXchange’s strengths and weaknesses. In Part 2, we will provide a SWOT assessment and an overview of AvidXchange’s competitors and the market landscape. In the final installment, we will provide a more in-depth overview of AvidXchange’s platform capabilities.

Let’s take a look at AvidXchange.