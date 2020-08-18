How to streamline the purchase-to-pay cycle for better supplier relationships

On September 10, our GM for Europe, Jenny Draper, will be hosting a webinar with TransferMate, a global B2B payments technology provider, on how to make the purchase-to-pay cycle leaner and more convivial to the supplier relationship. TransferMate processes billions in international payments each year, its technology allows global businesses to bypass the traditional bank system to save them time and money on cross-border payments.

Joining TransferMate is one of their key clients, RSM Ireland, a leading accounting and business advisory firm. TransferMate and RSM Ireland will be talking about how to make cross-country payments cheaper, easier and faster, both securely and compliantly. Whether paying international employees or suppliers anywhere in the world, the webinar will reveal how your organisation can avoid adding significant costs to the payments process, while strengthening your supplier relationships.

Register here to learn about streamlining the purchase-to-pay cycle.

A panel of experts will include Gary Conroy, who is Chief Product Officer at TransferMate Global Payments, and Warren Keogh, who is Director Management Consulting at RSM Ireland. Gary has deep knowledge of simplifying B2B cross-border payments, having spent the past 20 years working in the banking and payments space across consumer, business, card, international banking and FX. Warren has over 25 years of industry experience with responsibility in RSM Ireland for delivering Financial Advisory Services. So together they will discuss the challenges and opportunities of international funds transfer, and how to:

Contain costs and retain cash in the business

Use technology to mitigate potential fraud and compliance risks in international funds transfers

Quickly assess and on-board new suppliers and gain their trust through faster payments

Gain more control and visibility of spending

Pay suppliers faster, reducing processing time and overall costs, freeing up the procurement team to focus on other tasks

Gary Conroy commented:

‘The need to streamline the purchase-to-pay cycle is more important than ever. In these uncertain and challenging business times finding ways to reduce costs while building stronger relationships is required to give you a competitive advantage.

In our upcoming webinar in association with Spend Matters, I’ll be talking about mitigating fraud and compliance risks, gaining more control and visibility over spending in addition to reducing international payments processing time. As we all look into 2021 and beyond, controlling costs and retaining cash will be key to growth.’

For anyone who sources goods or services, seeks competitive advantage when doing so and wishes to solidify supplier relationships (especially during this time of supply restrictions) then this webinar is for you.

Join us for 60 minutes including audience Q&A on Thursday September 10, at 3pm BST, 4pm CET, 9am Central Time, Register Here.