In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we will address Uppler’s strengths and weaknesses in its e-procurement solution.

Uppler, founded in 2014, is a software company that offers a cloud-based solution to create B2B marketplaces and e-procurement platforms. Although its headquarters is in New York, its roots are in France, with its parent company UPL France. Although its client base remains small and mostly based in France, Uppler has important clients in industries such as automotive, food and beverage, chemical and insurance.

Part 1 of this three-part series also will have some company details, a brief solution overview and Uppler´s strengths and weaknesses. In Part 2, we will provide a SWOT assessment and an overview of the competitive landscape in which Uppler plays. In our third and final installment, we will provide a more in-depth overview of Uppler’s platform capabilities.