In this third and final part of our Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we provide a complete Uppler solution overview, looking at each main module in the Uppler offering.

Part 1 of the series focused on Uppler’s strengths and weaknesses, and Part 2 focused on Uppler’s competitors and the e-procurement technology market that they are in.

In this final section of our coverage, we will look at Uppler’s solution, which offers a cloud-based software solution to create B2B marketplaces and e-procurement platforms backed by support services for a fast implementation and supplier onboarding. It also supports suppliers with fast enablement so they can quickly start doing business with buyers.

Let’s look at Uppler’s platform features, e-procurement features, and its capabilities for e-payments and services.