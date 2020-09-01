Welcome to the September 2020 edition of Spend Matters Insiders’ Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space. For those new to the Hot List, each edition covers the prior month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.

In the last Hot List, we covered key events and developments that took place in July 2020, including the launch of the SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace, service procurement solution Medpricer becoming Conductiv, Wazoku acquiring Innocentive, and developments in the emerging group of “neobanks” serving freelancers and small providers.

So, was August a hot month? Temperatures were high, certainly in the U.S. But in terms of new developments and innovation in the CW/S space, the heat and the beat goes on in both the northern and southern hemispheres. So let’s check out the hotspots.