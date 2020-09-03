On Wednesday, Oversight Systems announced that TCV, a private equity firm, had acquired a majority stake in the provider of spend compliance solutions from Luminate, the previous investor.

Oversight competes in the spend compliance market, a clever overlay that sits alongside — or on top of — source-to-pay process and data flows, primarily for indirect and expense-based spend. It augments the capabilities of spend management and T&E providers, although Coupa does have home-grown capabilities in this area as well.

Oversight largely grew under the radar in recent years, and it is not well known in the procurement and finance technology sector. But along with Appzen, Oversight has carved out a leadership position in this market (although there are material differences between the two providers).

While both providers are worthy of consideration for organizations looking to complement existing procure-to-pay and T&E investments, we’ll leave additional practitioner analysis to a PRO update in the months to come, and today will focus our Spend Matters Nexus coverage on explaining this market segment and how Oversight Systems slots into it. We’ll start with a back-of-the-napkin estimate on the transaction.

Jason Busch is Managing Partner of Azul Partners’ Investor Advisory Group. He works with sponsors, CEOs and boards on data-driven due diligence, M&A and strategy. Jason is also the lead author of Spend Matters Nexus, a private newsletter and subscription service.