This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis update explores Icertis’s strengths and weaknesses, providing facts and expert analysis to help procurement organizations decide whether they should shortlist the vendor.

The contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology market is not one market. Rather, this technology comprises several subspecialties, each served by a diverse set of vendors with varying degrees of capability. Because of this, procurement, commercial, legal and other users have significant choice between broad-based suites and independent CLM vendors today.

Within this market, Icertis is one of the few providers delivering a robust enterprise-class CLM solution with significant depth across all functional areas of CLM that Spend Matters tracks. Moreover, Icertis takes a truly platform-based approach, rather than offering just a set of fixed modules on a menu. It’s also built on a modern technology stack and continues to adopt some of the latest tools to drive new innovations, particularly in the competitive realm of CLM-based AI. With powerful functionality comes challenges, however, as SolutionMap customer references indicate, with UX/UI factors frequently cited as an area of ongoing improvement.

Part 1 of our analysis provided Icertis’s background and detailed solution overview, as well as a summary recommended fit suggestion for when organizations should consider Icertis in the P2P technology area. The final installment in this series will offer a SWOT analysis, user selection guide, competitive alternatives, and additional evaluation and selection considerations.