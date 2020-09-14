Afternoon Coffee: Tropical Storm Sally set to disrupt Gulf Coast Tuesday; Oracle wins TikTok deal; A tech-selection lesson on AP automation

Photographee.eu/Adobe Stock

Tropical Storm Sally is slowly making its way toward the U.S. Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall early Tuesday as a hurricane bringing a high risk of dangerous weather conditions with it, according to CNBC.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally will likely become a hurricane Monday and reach shore early Tuesday with flooding risks from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, the article said. Mississippi officials warned residents about the storm coinciding with high tide which can lead to significant storm surge.

Sally is a slow-moving storm, meaning it can prolong the dangerous weather conditions, according to the article. Many residents are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Laura a few weeks ago which affected supply chains and oil production for a few days.

“That system is forecast to bring not only damaging winds but a dangerous storm surge,” Daniel Brown, who works at the Hurricane Center, told CNBC. “Because it’s slowing down it could produce a tremendous amount of rainfall over the coming days.”

Oracle wins TikTok deal over Microsoft, waiting on government approval

Oracle has supposedly won the bidding war for the U.S. operations of video-sharing social medium TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal. For weeks, Oracle and Microsoft — among others — negotiated decisions in a high-profile deal caught in the middle of a geopolitical standoff.

Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the U.S. However, the deal likely won’t be positioned as an outright sale. Next steps require the White House and the Committee on Foreign Investment to approve the deal. People familiar with the matter said the Oracle deal should satisfy the Trump administration’s concerns over the app’s data security, according to the article.

According to sources, Oracle’s interest in TikTok was driven by a kickstart in its fledgling cloud-computing business.

“We will be reviewing that at the CFIUS committee this week and then will be making a recommendation to the president and reviewing it with him,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC, the article reported. “From our standpoint, we’ll need to make sure that the code is, one, secure, Americans’ data is secure, that the phones are secure and we’ll be looking to have discussions with Oracle over the next few days with our technical teams.”

Why this Swedish company picked AP automation from Medius

Spend Matters usually focuses on the inner workings of procurement technology, but it’s also interesting to see why a practitioner wants to deploy a certain solution.

A Swedish company with 5,700 employees and 1.5 million supplier invoices to manage each year just chose the spend management provider Medius for its AP automation solution, MediusFlow. The company, Ahlsell, is a distributor of installation products, tools and supplies for contractors, facility managers, industry, energy companies and the public sector.

“We selected Medius because of its comprehensive reporting functionality, enabling visibility of the AP process as well as better financial control,” Erik Andersson, Head of Business Support at Ahlsell, said in a press release. “We will now have full control of invoice flows throughout the entire organization and we can even compare the process efficiency performance between different divisions.

This summer, Medius targeted smaller businesses with an AP automation offer for the U.S.

Read more about Medius in our Spend Matters PRO and Nexus coverage on it and its acquisition of the source-to-pay provider Wax Digital:

