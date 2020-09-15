chalermchai k/Adobe Stock

In this three-part Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we are first going to focus on Infor Nexus’s strengths and weaknesses in direct/supply chain procurement.

Infor Nexus also is a supply chain business network where buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers and financial institutions can collaborate and exchange documents to automate its supply chain processes flowing between all stakeholders.

Its solution provides buyers and suppliers a single source for automated order management, collaboration and creation of fulfillment documents (invoice, packing list) with N-way document matching and flexible workflow to streamline the AP process.

Part 1 will have some company details, a brief solution overview, and Infor Nexus’s solution strengths and weaknesses. In Part 2, we will provide a company SWOT assessment and look at Infor Nexus’s competitors as well as the overall market in which Infor Nexus plays. In our third and final installment, we will provide a more in-depth overview of Infor Nexus’s platform capabilities.