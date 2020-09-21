This Spend Matters PRO research brief provides an introduction to TalentNet, a direct sourcing and brand-based talent acquisition solution. It’s a software-as-a-service offering that enables businesses to attract, assess, onboard and manage contract workers — and now, permanent workers.

TalentNet falls within the solution category that Spend Matters refers to as Direct Sourcing of Workforce/Services (DSW/S). The company has recently expanded its solution to support direct sourcing of permanent employees as well as contract workers.

TalentNet was covered in the Spend Matters SolutionMap for software solutions that enable businesses to direct source and manage their contract workforce and small service providers (where it was mapped as a SolutionMap Value Leader (upper right quadrant) for our Nimble, Deep, Turn-Key and Global personas).

In An Executive’s Guide to Direct Sourcing of Contract Work/Services Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3, Spend Matters covered the modern concept of direct sourcing; the emerging, digital direct sourcing ecosystem; enabling direct sourcing technology solutions; and practice notes for executives moving in this direction. TalentNet is a pure-play, purpose-built technology solution provider that has pursued its own differentiation direction, as we will discuss.

This Vendor Analysis takes a closer look at TalentNet, providing an overall understanding of the company and its solution, a summary assessment of features and functions, a company SWOT analysis, and a selection checklist for companies that might consider TalentNet.