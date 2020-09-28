The third and final installment of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis looks at Agiloft’s competitors and provides an objective SWOT analysis of the provider.

The contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology market is highly fragmented today, with customers having significant choice between broad-based suite providers and independent vendors. Within this mix of full lifecycle solutions — from analytics to authoring to compliance — there are also specialized providers that stand out for unique capabilities, specialization or unique technology approaches to CLM. One CLM provider that is differentiated from other options — owing both to its business rules and business process management (BPM) foundation and to its adjacent capability in asset management and related areas — is It’s also at the forefront of contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM), which means putting contracts at the center of numerous digital business processes. Spend Matters calls this area commercial value management (CVM).

Part 3 also includes provider selection guidance, recommendations for companies that can best take advantage of Agiloft’s capabilities, and a summary analysis. Part 1 provided an in-depth solution overview of Agiloft’s offering and a company profile. Part 2 gave a detailed analysis of Agiloft’s solution strengths and weaknesses as well as a review of the user experience.