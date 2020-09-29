Coronavirus impacts the world of work (Part 3): Acting in an uncertain economic recovery [PRO] Andrew Karpie - September 29, 2020 4:00 AM |Categories: Services and Indirect, Services and Indirect Spend, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor Management, Solution Providers, Talent Management, Technology | Tags: Coronavirus, PRO While COVID-19 has disrupted the U.S. economy in ways which were practically inconceivable a year ago, it has also overturned long-standing, fundamental assumptions of how businesses must operate. Organizations, for example, are finding that they can operate with a larger remote workforce, they can flex their now-significant contingent workforces, and they have access to technology that can make business transformation possible. This should also be a time for procurers of contingent workforce and services (CW/S) to re-evaluate and reset their assumptions. Right?This is the third part of the “Coronavirus impacts the world of work” series focusing on contingent workforce/services management in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each part of the series aligns to one of the four stages of the crisis that we mapped out in the spring:Reactive/acute stage: Coronavirus affects the world of work — How can businesses cope with the COVID-19 outbreak? (March 2020)Transition/mitigation stage: Coronavirus affects the world of work: Facing the next phase of the crisis (April 2020)Recovery/upswing stage: Coronavirus impacts the world of work: Achieving agility in an uncertain economic recovery (Current)Long-run/business-as-usual stage (TBD)Part 3 of this series now addresses what we called the recovery/upswing stage, looking at what it means, assessing the current environment and trends, and presenting considerations for organizations and CW/S practitioners. For full access to this PRO content: Sign Up Sign In