Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Webinar - eProcurement: The Backbone of Digital Government

Spend Matters’ Jason Busch, Jarrod McAdoo of Ivalua, and Hal Good, Procurement Advisor and Futurist will be joining Public Spend Forum on Tue, Oct 13, 2:00 ‒ 3:00 pm EDT to talk about the critical role eProcurement plays in enabling a digital government. From increasing transparency, value for money, communication, and innovation, eProcurement not only ensures continuity but can drive value. Some government leaders have recognized that the new challenges we face are creating opportunities to accelerate their digital transformation efforts; one of the central components of this transformation is eProcurement – a fully digitized Procurement process. Join the event on digital governments here.

Researchers Running Pilot Say Working Dogs Can Identify COVID-19 in Seconds

Despite trained working dogs contributing to public procedure for over a decade, some regions of the public sector still do not have reliable access to them. These working dogs have many useful and essential applications, ranging from assisting in the diagnosis of cancer to locating buried people, bomb threats, and pipeline leaks. According to this article from The Guardian, trained working dogs are also being used in Helsinki to detect COVID-19 in people within ten seconds and with near-perfect accuracy, even in patients who haven’t experienced any symptoms. GovShop outlines the Top Government Contractors Providing Working Dogs and Related Services.

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker: Updates from The New York Times

GovShop is continuing to support the COVID-19 response directly with free, up-to-date data on suppliers and inventory. It is working closely with government organizations to address critical shortages for testing kits, ventilators, respirators, personal protective equipment (PPE), and more. It is also highlighting sources that are covering valuable information like this article on vaccine tracking by The New York Times.

Episode 19 of the Public Sector Heroes Podcast featuring Neel Doshi

The Public Sector Heroes podcasts identify people who are driving change and making an impact in the government marketplace. Mostly they focus on public sector procurement, but every so often they highlight a guest whose work transcends industries. Special guest Neel Doshi is the co-founder of Vega Factor and one of the authors of Primed to Perform, his book which “explains the counterintuitive science behind legendary cultures.” Listen to An Engineer’s Guide to Human Performance here.

Assisted market research: use machine learning and PSF global datasets to rapidly identify qualified suppliers

​GovShop’s Supplier Resource Guide download available

GSA Awards Deloitte, Esper $9.9M Contract to Advance AI Technology

UK Government launches £2 million transport location data competition

COVID-19 further delaying some overdue military procurements in Canada

Netherlands and Estonia to acquire Milrem Robotics THeMIS UGVs

UK Defra publishes Greening Government ICT strategy

Pentagon plans single-award $11B IT contract

Ministers under pressure to ensure £2.75bn HS2 trains are built in UK

£1bn UK public sector decarbonisation scheme launched by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Carillion Communications Ltd selected to the G-Cloud 12 framework for public sector cloud services

UK Government to focus on green tech and AI in new industrial strategy

US Government tech supplier Palantir goes public

US is the country best prepared to realise the benefits of AI in public service delivery

