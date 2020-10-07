vege/Adobe Stock

For Part 2 of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis series, we will look at graphiteConnect’s competitors in the supplier management solution market and we’ll offer a SWOT analysis on the vendor, Graphite Systems.

The supplier management solution market is red hot, and there are new solutions popping up left, right and center. However, the market is fragmented, and most vendors have their unique take on what supplier management means.

Spend Matters has defined five core building blocks of supplier management — Supplier Information Management (SIM), Supplier Performance Management (SPM), Supplier Relationship Management (SRM), Supplier Risk Management, and Supplier Quality Management (SQM) — to give a framework on how to classify and compare vendors in this space.

Graphite Systems is a new vendor in this space that we introduced in Part 1. The focus of its solution, graphiteConnect, has mainly been on SIM, but it has also expanded into SRM and supplier risk management.

Let’s take a look at graphiteConnect’s competitors and the company’s SWOT.