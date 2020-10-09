Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Public Spend Forum talked to Kraus Hamdani Aerospace CEO & Co-founder Fatema Hamdani about the company, the problems it is solving, and how it is doing that. Under her leadership, the firm is reinventing Smart-Persistent, ultra-long-endurance drones using artificial intelligence, machine learning technology and biomimicry. The firm develops autonomous persistent fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Systems and has taken a massive leap forward with a record-setting 12-hour flight at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.

7MI is a framework that incorporates the fundamentals of how markets work and the basics of economics. It is designed to be fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches” and collaborative with an emphasis on early supplier engagement. The goal is to ensure requirements are aligned with the market, and to give increased market transparency and lower information asymmetries, so that barriers for suppliers are lowered to ensure the best suppliers participate in opportunities.

The 7MI facilitators will be selecting a group of 25 participants to become part of the first class to learn 7MI. Participants will be from government or industry and will be involved in acquisition and procurement, either in a program or on behalf of procurement. You can apply to be considered or nominate a colleague.

Spend Matters’ Jason Busch, Jarrod McAdoo of Ivalua, and Hal Good, Procurement Advisor and Futurist will be joining Public Spend Forum on Tue, Oct 13, 2:00 ‒ 3:00 pm EDT to talk about the critical role eProcurement plays in enabling a digital government. Join the event on digital governments here.

UKFast named an approved cloud services supplier on G-Cloud 12

New plans to make UK world leader in green energy

Tech Rocketship Awards search for entries from start-ups across Europe

Latest research helps government tech and department leaders devise their strategy for technology transformation

Latest UK construction Purchasing Managers Index shows sharpest rise in new business since lockdown

Crown Commercial Service signs MoU with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to boost cloud experience for British public sector organisations

Government secures access for British business to £1.3 trillion of global procurement contracts

Bulgaria's Sofia subway system operator Metropoliten awards $13.2 million/11.2 million euro electricity supply contract to local company Most Energy

Concern in Albania over string of secretive COVID-19 Tenders

Public sector procurement specialists Scape Group opens prequalification window for £14bn next-gen construction frameworks

UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation sets out future spending with launch of Procurement Pipeline

Rail suppliers need better understanding of market

UK remains second biggest defence exporter behind US

UN Shipping Agency forced offline after Cyber-Attack

