MBO Partners’ acquisition of MindSumo last week may have raised some eyebrows — or at least caused some puzzlement — in the relatively slow-moving contingent workforce industry. But while the oft-declared statement, “the world of work is changing,” is now a bit of truism, MBO’s acquisition and platform strategy now puts the company squarely in the middle of some of those long-term changes.

In this Spend Matters PRO brief, we describe MBO Partners and MindSumo as solution providers, frame the broader business context of the acquisition and discuss MBO’s strategic acquisition perspective (informed by a recent conversation with MBO’s CEO, Miles Everson). We also provide our own perspective on the significance of MBO’s move.