Syda Productions/Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis offers a candid take on the spend management provider Fraxion and its capabilities in procure-to-pay (P2P).

The coronavirus crisis has small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) scrambling for digital solutions, so the providers have to step up their game to stay competitive. The solution providers will have to invest in their capabilities and offer a solution that generates the expected value.

This review includes a look at Fraxion’s solution set, a perspective on what is comparatively good and not so good about the solution, and a selection requirements checklist for organizations that might consider Fraxion.