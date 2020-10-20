Afternoon Coffee: Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google; SAP survey: 1-in-4 Americans want to quit their jobs; CVS looks to hire 15,000

cobraphoto/ Adobe Stock

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission began antitrust investigations into four big technology companies: Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google. The FTC settled an antitrust probe into Google over alleged bias in its search function to favor its products seven years ago, the article said.

Google has a name so ubiquitous that its product — a search engine — has become a verb. Google had a revenue of $162 billion in 2019, the article reported. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, accused the company of keeping power through “illegal means” and called the lawsuit “the most important antitrust case in a generation.”

The filing comes just two weeks before the election. One of President Donald Trump’s promises to his supporters was to hold certain companies accountable for allegedly stifling conservative voices. The lawsuit also has support from some progressive Democrats, like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the article said.

SAP survey shows a quarter of employed Americans want to quit their jobs

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work, many working Americans feel fearful, distressed or stretched thin based on a recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC and SAP.

An Associated Press article reported that a quarter of U.S. workers say they have considered quitting their jobs as worries surrounding the pandemic weigh on them. Another fifth say they have taken leave. Around 70% of workers cited juggling jobs and other responsibilities as a source of stress, the article reported.

Some good news points to how employers are responding, however. The poll found that 57% of workers said their employer is doing “about the right amount” in responding to the pandemic, and 24% say they are “going above and beyond.” Only 18% said their employer is “falling short.” The satisfaction is not widespread and seems to come from physical protections from the virus.

Lower-income workers were more likely to have considered quitting, the article said. “This is perhaps the most surprising finding,” John Roman, a senior fellow at NORC, told the Associated Press. “The people who can least afford to lose their jobs are leaving jobs in higher numbers. But it fits with the story that they feel unsafe health-wise.”

CVS wants to hire 15,000 employees to help with rollout of COVID-19 testing, vaccines

CVS announced it would like to hire 15,000 employees to prepare for COVID-19 and flu cases for the upcoming fall and winter season, according to CNBC.

The company made a commitment to make more than 10,000 of those jobs full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who could help dispense medication or administer COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 cases are expected to rise in the months ahead, the article reported.

The larger workforce at CVS could help prepare for another phase of the pandemic: the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine if it's available. Federal officials would need to give special authorization to companies, like CVS, for pharmacy technicians to administer the vaccines under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist. CVS has advocated for the authorization, saying it can help expedite the vaccine’s widespread distribution, the article said.

