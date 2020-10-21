Hello there spend analytics / Product Cost Management crowd. In December, we started this series with a two-part overview of the history and landscape of the PCM world here and here. Since then, we have been doing deep dive reviews on vendors. We’ve been starting with a vendor in each of the major categories of product / service cost management.

I recently spoke with Pierre Rougier, the CEO of EasyKost (EK), who was kind enough to explain EK’s solution in-depth, provide a demo and discuss the methodology that their solution uses to deliver impact to customers.