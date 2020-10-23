Public Spend Forum: GovShop in response to Covid-19; Engaging with Government from a distance

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Leveraging GovShop in response to Covid-19: update on our efforts

PSF mobilized a global community through GovShop to enrich the R&D ecosystem for lifesaving supplies and equipment. With over 1.8 million companies and more than 180 million data points, GovShop created the largest supply chain data set, helping governments rapidly identify and engage a global ecosystem of companies and experts — companies providing solutions that weren’t even on the radar and hadn’t been considered — to deliver solutions and Covid-19 supplies. It not only increased the supply base but vetted suppliers thoroughly under the guidance of the FBI.

Read how GovShop helped when New York State requested a 3D printed component that could retrofit a BiPAP machine into an emergency ventilator to save lives to understand how GovShop is working to pave the way for innovative firms to enter the government market.

The necessity of subcontractors and agents in procurement

James Baxter talks about the necessity of agents and subcontractors in public procurement. Are domestic subcontractors and procurement agencies a vital element when obtaining goods and services? He lays out the basics of how procurement works, who Agents and Subcontractors are, how they can benefit from procurement technology, and why we need them.

Read Why subcontractors and procurement agents are an essential part of any procurement process

5 ways to engage with Government while social distancing

Public Spend Forum considers: what are some of the easiest and most effective ways to stay engaged with the government during the Covid-19 ? In line with PSF's core belief that the mitigation of barriers to entry for suppliers in the public sector market is essential, Public Spend Forum emphasizes five simple ways to stay informed about modern issues in the public sector and to stay connected with buyers and suppliers in the governmental sphere:

Follow public sector buyers and trends on LinkedIn

See what public sector buyers and government officials are saying on Twitter

Attend industry events

Embrace content marketing

Be helpful to the organizations that you’re engaging with

Read more on each one here: Easiest and most effective ways to stay engaged with the government.

And in other news ...

