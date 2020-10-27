business man offers hand shake in a technology data center

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis will provide an overview and analyst insights into VNDLY and its non-employee workforce management platform.

VNDLY was founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2017 by industry outsiders based on their view that enterprise contingent workforce management requirements and expectations were increasing and new technology was available (leaving an opportunity for a new entrant). Today, VNDLY competes directly with VMS providers and serves a growing number of mainly Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries, primarily in North America. The company employs about 150 people and has raised $58 million in private equity since 2017.

Part 1 of this three-part PRO series also will have some company details, a brief solution overview and VNDLY’s solution strengths and weaknesses. In Part 2, we will provide a company SWOT assessment and a look at VNDLY’s competitors and the market. In our third and final installment, we will provide a more in-depth overview of VNDLY’s platform capabilities.