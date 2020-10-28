In Part 2 of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we’ll look at VNDLY’s competitors, examine the market in which they compete and provide a company SWOT assessment.

Over the last five to seven years, the market for technology solutions that enable the sourcing and management of contingent workforce and services has become increasingly active and diverse in terms of new providers/solutions. But for many years, legacy VMS providers anchored in temp staffing ruled the contingent workforce segment, while complex service purchasing was shoe-horned incompletely into source-to-pay/e-procurement solutions.

Technology-driven innovation and changes in both the supply- and demand-sides of the market are calling into question legacy solution footprints and architectures. VNDLY was the first new solution that challenged legacy VMS providers, and other new entrants have appeared on the market. Organizations have begun to assign greater importance to managing their large and growing non-employee workforces (agency temps, other contract workers and those that work for service providers of various kinds). Organizations seemed to be looking for a modern alternative to their legacy VMS solutions, and VNDLY’s entry into the market seems to be well-timed.

In Part 1, we focused on company details, a brief solution overview, and VNDLY solution’s strengths and weaknesses. In our third and final installment, we will provide a more in-depth overview of VNDLY’s platform capabilities.

Let’s now look at VNDLY’s competitors and market/industry position.