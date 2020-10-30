Public Spend Forum: taking back control of the supply chain, tech focus and winning contracts

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Digital transformation of the public sector starts with controlling the supply chain

The public sector’s love affair with outsourcers is a by-product of seeing IT as a non-core activity. Do you really need to own the infrastructure, the hardware, the development capability? If not, why not outsource it, or consume it as a service? After years of outsourcing of services like IT, public sector organisations are now looking at digital transformation and asking a different question – “After years of outsourcing, what exactly do I have control over? Can I still digitally transform if the majority of my IT services reside outside of the organisation?” In this guest post, Gail Evans, director at Brightman, a consultancy helping transformation of the public sector through business change, business analysis and service transition, gives ten considerations for the public sector organisation that wants to take back control of its supply chains.

4 must-do’s to help win Government contracts

Applying for government contracts, let alone winning them, is a big challenge. In this post Public Spend Forum gives some quick tips on applying business sense and being ready to match your capabilities with customer needs. It offers the following four must-do’s -- a high-level view to help guide what you need to research next on your journey to winning more government contracts, including:

A solid capabilities statement

A defined offer

A defined target market

And creating a profile on GovShop where you can be found

Tech Showcase: Avening Tech focuses on management & technical support services across sectors

GovShop is talking to a series of tech vendors in the public sector space to form a short bio of product and services providers that you might not ordinarily have on your radar. Avening Tech is a woman-owned/veteran-owned small business focused on providing management and technical support services to commercial, state, local, and federal government organizations. For the federal government, they focus on missions related to national security and their experience includes defensive cybersecurity operations planning; database, systems, and network engineering; information, network, and systems security; customer service and support; program management; and facilities management and domain expertise in Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence.

Read more about what the CEO has to say about Avening Tech's future vision, and forming partnerships with like-minded organisations. And check out GovShop for other innovative suppliers from around the globe.

And in other news ...

Daring cities use their public procurement power to tackle climate crisis

The International Monetary Fund published its global economic outlook

Publicly owned UK purchasing body YPO has launched a new national network and telecommunications framework valued at £650m

Falkirk Council: Auditors launch fraud inquiry into building contracts

Waste Solutions Bulgaria wins waste management deals worth 6.3m euro

European Court of Auditors (ECA) signs off 2019 accounts of all 41 EU agencies as reliable

Oracle expands cloud availability for UK public sector

UK Government launches £1 billion scheme to decarbonise public sector

Public sector procurement specialists Fusion21 invite bidders to apply for a place on their national £1.1bn workplace and facilities framework

New support to grow Scottish geospatial sector

Most NATO countries set to miss military spending target

