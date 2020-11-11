Gajus/AdobeStock

Parley Pro, a contract lifecycle management provider that’s the subject of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, aims to move CLM beyond the category’s current concept.

Historically, many CLM vendors have focused on maintaining a repository of agreements for customers to help them better manage post-signature lifecycle events. Indeed, centralized storage and renewal management formed the main value proposition that most early CLM vendors competed on, with standardized authoring as an added benefit.

Parley Pro wants to change that.

The Los Altos, California-based vendor represents an emerging class of CLM solutions that aim to streamline and improve the upfront creation and negotiation process.

That’s not to say Parley Pro skimps on the traditional CLM requirements: It checks all of the expected boxes across repository setup, searching, template management, post-signature tracking (e.g., renewals) and reporting.

But where the vendor differentiates — and wins in competitive scenarios — is on its ability to optimize digital or online negotiation workflows, both internally and with the counterparty.

This one-part Vendor Analysis includes an overview of Parley Pro’s CLM solution, a perspective on what is comparatively good (and not so good) about the solution, a SWOT analysis and a tech selection checklist for organizations that might consider the vendor.