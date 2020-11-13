Public Spend Forum: 7 market intelligence essentials for public buyers, GovShop x Mass Challenge

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

First 7MI Market Intelligence Challenge

Public Spend Forum is about to launch its first ever 7MI market intelligence challenge. In a virtual workshop leaders from government and industry involved in procurement will turn their minds to lowering barriers to government market entry, making sure that requirements are aligned with the market, and increasing transparency. 25 selected individuals will learn the leading commercial and public sector market intelligence practices and frameworks, all incorporated into Public Spend Forum’s “7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials” which are 20 years in the making. Learn more here.

Tech Showcase: Penny Wise PPE Protection

Penny Wise PPE Protection makes mask storage safer and lowers the risk of cross-contamination. It provides medical professionals, frontline workers, and families with a copper-infused polyester bags to store N-95 respirators and/or other medical equipment. The copper lining bag acts as a disinfectant and kills bacteria and viruses effectively. CEO, Ethan Lutz, noticed a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and developed an innovative solution to mitigate the spread. PSF sat down with him to discuss the advantages of copper-infused packaging for healthcare workers and upcoming innovative solutions. This is one of the suppliers showcased on GovShop, the place to find innovative new suppliers. Read about them here.

GovShop x Mass Challenge

GovShop's x Mass Challenge invites you to collaborate and sign up to GovShop, the machine learning-enabled platform built to connect companies in order to growth opportunities and capital through government and the public sector. With over 250+ government agencies — across Federal, state, and local governments — GovShop is a simple, free way to increase awareness of your products/services across government — perfect for those without large marketing budgets. European representation is growing too - check it out here.

Need Training on GovShop?

Public Spend Forum has been hosting a series of GovShop training sessions over the summer. They teach users how to optimize their profiles and get the most out of GovShop. They are happy to deliver personalized training too for your company to answer any specific questions. Access the training sessions here - or request one tailored to your firm.

