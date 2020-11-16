Eliminating paper-based financial processes is the main benefit for payment automation solutions in the SME market. It is an important and growing area of opportunity that is generating efficiencies and savings for companies. MineralTree is a solution provider that is helping mid-market companies have greater control, visibility and certainty in their accounts payable process while generating AP process efficiencies and savings.

In September, MineralTree closed a $50 million Series D investment round with Great Hill Partners, .406 Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures. And it is expanding its SME market share through its recent acquisitions of Inspyrus and Regal Software.

The focus of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis is to offer a candid take on MineralTree and its capabilities. The review includes a look at its solution set, a perspective on what is comparatively good (and not so good) about the solution, and a selection requirements checklist for organizations that might consider the vendor.