Gajus/AdobeStock

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Malbek and its solution for contract management.

They say hindsight is 20/20, but rarely in the competitive world of software development do people get a chance at a do-over. Malbek, a 4-year-old contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, may just be the exception. Many of the New Jersey-based vendor’s current and founding employees are alumni of prior CLM vendors, and these CLM veterans have brought to Malbek a set of insights about how to “reimagine” their space.

The resulting solution is not one that aims to blow up CLM as we know it and upend the typical features. In the view of Malbek, the foundational aspects around contract modeling, portfolio management, authoring workflows and the like are all relatively sound. Rather, the aspects of CLM that Malbek wanted to reimagine was the approach to deployment, integrations, system upgrades and end user configurability. And while that may sound less “sexy” than cutting edge, AI-based features — which, for what it’s worth, Malbek also supports in many areas — these emphases give Malbek a compelling case for being able to address key pain points for CLM prospects, especially in the middle and enterprise market segments.

The brief explores the concept behind Malbek; the platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers; a verified customer reference analysis; and a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.

Quick Facts: Malbek

Founded: 2016, launched in 2017

2016, launched in 2017 Headquarters: Somerset, New Jersey

Somerset, New Jersey Regions served: S./North America

S./North America Ownership and funding: $3 million seed round from Osage Ventures

$3 million seed round from Osage Ventures Employees: 28 (according to LinkedIn)

28 (according to LinkedIn) Customers: Not disclosed; publicly known customers include Lumenis, TIBCO Software, Cetera Financials and nextSource

Not disclosed; publicly known customers include Lumenis, TIBCO Software, Cetera Financials and nextSource Active users: Not disclosed