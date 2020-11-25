Beyond Spend Influence: Enabling Procurement’s Emerging Roles in Business Transformation (Part 7) — Blueprinting the Transformation [PRO] Pierre Mitchell - November 25, 2020 4:00 AM | Categories: Change Management, Procurement Strategy & Planning, Technology | Tags: PRO In this multipart Spend Matters PRO series, we’ve outlined how procurement can move beyond traditional spend influence tactics to add more value to the business and thereby relevant procurement value as well. In this installment, we will summarize and review the previous lessons that highlighted some of these engagement examples, and will then pull up a level to reflect on what these transformation examples have in common. And then we’ll preview a transformation framework that can provide some practical guidance. For full access to this PRO content: Sign Up Sign In