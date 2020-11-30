Future 5 start-up winner Utmost talks extended workforce solutions Sally Ehrmann - November 30, 2020 5:00 PM | Categories: Featured, Innovation, Podcasts, Procurement Strategy & Planning, Services Procurement & Contingent Labor Management, Talent Management, Technology | Tags: Digital Procurement World, E-Sourcing, EU, Future 5, Optimization, P2P, Process and Best Practice, procurement start-ups, recruitment, supplier performance, tail spend Utmost, a contingent workforce and services procurement specialist, has made waves in the contingent services market with its extended workforce system, and was recently named a Future 5 start-up by Spend Matters. For those who aren’t aware, the Future 5 list represents five of the most exciting procurement start-ups in the world today according to our analysts. Many procurement technology start-ups move from early-stage to market contenders quickly, so each company was vetted by the Spend Matters analyst team to meet the following criteria: Be less than 5 years old, with ideally less than 2 years in market (official product launch) Have 5+ customers Have an innovative, interesting application of technology Have clear momentum and staying power Have under $10 million in revenue The contingent workforce market is especially hot right now, as more companies are turning to gig workers and the like to fulfill business needs. It’s a perfect storm for an extended workforce platform like Utmost to grow, as well. In past Spend Matters’ PRO coverage, analyst Andrew Karpie said: “Up to this time, while there have been new point solutions for the direct sourcing and management of independent workers, there has not been a broader platform solution that will address the entire extended workforce of an enterprise. Utmost is making a timely appearance on the scene.” We chatted with Utmost’s co-Founder and COO, Dan Beck, to learn more about the solution and to get a first-hand understanding of just what it means to be selected as a Future 5 start-up. Listen to the podcast below. https://dwfoh96rza0z7.cloudfront.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23130229/Future-5-podcasts-Utmost.mp3 Related Articles2020’s Future 5 start-ups: Spend Matters announces standout newcomers in procurement technologyUtmost’s Extended Workforce System: What’s Behind It, What Is It and What Does It Mean for Enterprises?Introducing Spend Matters Future 5 – Five Innovative Start-Ups for 2019 Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
