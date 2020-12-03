Future 5 start-up winner graphiteConnect talks increasing importance of supplier networks Sally Ehrmann - December 3, 2020 6:00 AM | Categories: eProcurement / Procurement, Featured, Innovation, Podcasts, Procurement Systems & Architecture, Supplier Collaboration, Supplier Information Management, Supplier Management, supplier networks, Supplier Risk and Compliance Management, Technology | Tags: Digital Procurement World, E-Sourcing, EU, Future 5, Optimization, P2P, Process and Best Practice, procurement start-ups, recruitment, supplier performance, tail spend graphiteConnect has become known for its data library used for supplier relationship and risk management, and was recently named a Future 5 start-up by Spend Matters. For those who aren’t aware, the Future 5 list represents five of the most exciting procurement start-ups in the world today according to our analysts. Many procurement technology start-ups move from early-stage to market contenders quickly, so each company was vetted by the Spend Matters analyst team to meet the following criteria: Be less than 5 years old, with ideally less than 2 years in market (official product launch) Have 5+ customers Have an innovative, interesting application of technology Have clear momentum and staying power Have under $10 million in revenue Supplier relationships are always an important part of procurement. So are social networks. Somewhere in between lies graphiteConnect. In past Spend Matters’ PRO coverage Magnus Bergfors said: “Graphite Systems is a welcome addition to the supplier management solution market with its focus on rapid and scalable supplier onboarding and management. The network- and data-sharing approach is unique.” We chatted with graphiteConnect’s founder and CEO, Conrad Smith, to learn more about the solution and to hear first-hand just what it means to be selected as a Future 5 start-up. Listen to the podcast below. https://dwfoh96rza0z7.cloudfront.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/23130310/Future-5-podcasts-graphiteConnect.mp3 Related ArticlesSolutionMap Fall 2020 new vendors (Part 3) — Symfact, AvidXchange, ProcurePort, SourceDay, graphiteConnect2020’s Future 5 start-ups: Spend Matters announces standout newcomers in procurement technologyGraphite Systems: Vendor Analysis (Part 3) — Detailed Overview of the graphiteConnect SolutionGraphite Systems: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — SWOT and Competitors for its graphiteConnect solutionGraphite Systems: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Background of Company & graphiteConnect Solution, Strengths/Weaknesses, Tech Selection Tips Share on Procurious Discuss this: Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Discuss this: