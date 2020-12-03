menu menu

Future 5 start-up winner graphiteConnect talks increasing importance of supplier networks

graphiteConnect has become known for its data library used for supplier relationship and risk management, and was recently named a Future 5 start-up by Spend Matters.

For those who aren’t aware, the Future 5 list represents five of the most exciting procurement start-ups in the world today according to our analysts. Many procurement technology start-ups move from early-stage to market contenders quickly, so each company was vetted by the Spend Matters analyst team to meet the following criteria:

  • Be less than 5 years old, with ideally less than 2 years in market (official product launch)
  • Have 5+ customers
  • Have an innovative, interesting application of technology
  • Have clear momentum and staying power
  • Have under $10 million in revenue

Supplier relationships are always an important part of procurement. So are social networks. Somewhere in between lies graphiteConnect. In past Spend Matters’ PRO coverage Magnus Bergfors said: “Graphite Systems is a welcome addition to the supplier management solution market with its focus on rapid and scalable supplier onboarding and management. The network- and data-sharing approach is unique.”

We chatted with graphiteConnect’s founder and CEO, Conrad Smith, to learn more about the solution and to hear first-hand just what it means to be selected as a Future 5 start-up. Listen to the podcast below.

