vege/Adobe Stock

Scout RFP entered an already crowded e-sourcing market back in 2013 with a singular focus on ease-of-use, not unlike that of Coupa in the P2P space some years earlier. This focus, combined with rapid development of additional features and adjacent capabilities in project management, supplier management and contract management led to Scout RFP being acquired by Workday in 2019. Since the acquisition, it has been renamed Workday Strategic Sourcing and development has continued.

In the first part of this updated Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we looked at the company background and solution overview, solution strengths and weaknesses as well as a simple tech selection guide.

In this second part, we will do a more detailed solution overview, offer a SWOT analysis and take a look at Workday Strategic Sourcing’s competitors in the e-sourcing market.