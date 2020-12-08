Spend Matters Contingent Workforce/Services SolutionMaps are made up of three maps covering the main enterprise software solutions used by organizations to manage contingent workforce and services (CW/S) procurement.

These three maps represent purpose-built solutions for:

Temporary Staffing (solutions known originally as VMS (vendor management system) has been the key enterprise technology for over 25 years)

(solutions — whether suite modules or stand-alone — designed to variously enable the management of corp-to-corp, third party services)

(solutions designed to enable enterprises to directly source and manage independent workers and small service providers or SSPs)

This landscape report covers the Direct Sourcing of Workers/Services (DSW/S).