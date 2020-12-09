This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis will give an overview of the Kissflow Procurement Cloud (KPC) solution.

Cloud-based solutions have been great at improving accessibility in the market because they lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) and speed up implementation of business solutions like e-procurement or procure-to-pay.

However, cloud platform technology and solutions have limited the ability to develop custom functionalities or processes that are still required or used in some businesses and specialized industries. This isn’t about configuration capacity, but custom developments.

Solutions with a PaaS model offer the advantages of a cloud-based solution, and the ability to carry out customized functionalities or processes for their clients. This is a highly desirable value proposition for many organizations and industries.

Kissflow Procurement Cloud is one such platform solution that offers both benefits for its customers.

This Vendor Analysis also will offer a look at Kissflow’s platform and services, a brief description of its solution functionalities, a vision of its roadmap, feedback in a verified customer reference analysis, a competitive market analysis, and some key analyst takeaways.