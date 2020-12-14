Spend Matters and CIPS announce global partnership for procurement knowledge and technology

yurolaitsalbert/Adobe Stock

Today, Spend Matters has announced a global collaboration with CIPS — the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply — for the advancement of procurement knowledge and technology among their respective readers and members.

CIPS’ 70,000 members will have access to select Spend Matters premium content and also discounts on Spend Matters PRO membership and tech selection services.

Spend Matters readers will have access to an introductory offer to CIPS membership with the code SPENDMATTERS21. (Professionals working in procurement or supply functions can register with the “student” membership to work toward CIPS’s many certifications, or you can select the “affiliate” membership if you’re interested in purchasing and supply, but you don’t want to work on a professional certificate.)

A collaboration for knowledge and networking opportunities

Spend Matters and CIPS both offer a wealth of knowledge resources — from daily news updates and events, to SolutionMap procurement technology benchmarking to CIPS Knowledge Resources and ​Supply Management magazine.

“CIPS and Spend Matters are natural allies,” said Jenny Draper, Spend Matters’ General Manager, Europe. “We are pleased to share procurement technology intelligence with CIPS members as well as to collaborate on research and counter-promotional initiatives. This partnership has been long in the making, and we are delighted to get started.”

Ana Barco, CIPS Group Head of Membership, said: "Providing the latest knowledge and procurement thinking for our members is critical. This collaboration with Spend Matters will offer a welcome addition to our CIPS content and resource portfolio, and we look forward to working together for the good of our profession."

Spend Friends — a monthly video podcast with Pierre Mitchell & Bill Michels

Starting this month, Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer for Spend Matters, and Bill Michels, Vice President of Operations, Americas for CIPS, will host a video podcast session. Register now for the first episode airing Tuesday, Dec. 15 to hear more about the latest happenings in the news, with clients and members — as well as this month’s featured topic of Supplier Innovation. Pierre and Bill will also welcome your questions.

CIPS — The world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply

With 70,000 members across 150 countries covering a variety of industries, sectors and job activities, CIPS is a not-for-profit organization that champions global excellence in the profession. CIPS is committed to promoting lifelong learning through its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program.